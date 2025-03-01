Titans Linked to Blockbuster No. 1 Pick Trade With Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans are being thrown around in major trade whispers in the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.
With their number-one selection in this year's draft, the Titans have been swirling as a potential trade-down candidate to move off of their premium top pick. And according to insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the team may have had some talks in doing so with the Dallas Cowboys.
"You hear all sorts of stuff, and I don't like to traffic in stuff I've heard because I don't know how accurate it is, but I did have somebody tell me that the Cowboys have talked to the Titans about moving up to number one," Florio said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "Now, I think a lot of teams talk about moving around and I don't know if you guys have heard that. But that's a jump and I don't know what you would have to put into that or whether you'd have to put Micah Parsons into that package if it would go that way. But teams talk all the time... they talk all the time."
The Titans and Cowboys could simply be dabbling in some routine draft trade chatter without much traction, or this may be a significant development in a potential partner for a major blockbuster deal to move out of the top slot. You never really know for sure around this time of the offseason.
But it's a fascinating idea nonetheless, the Titans could make a significant move down to collect a superstar acquisition in Micah Parsons, while Dallas makes their way up the board to get their hands on a prospect of their choosing, perhaps being a top signal-caller of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
The Cowboys don't have much extensive draft capital to offer in any deal, as they only go as high as 12th, meaning any deal with Dallas would lead to the Titans seeing a major shift down the board. But with a player like Parsons possibly being included, it's hard to find a better player to acquire in any deal for number one.
Dallas would likely be far from the only suitor for the number one pick if the Titans are in the market to trade down either. In such an unpredictable class and with multiple teams seeking an answer at quarterback this offseason, Tennessee should have no shortage of interest in their top-tier asset.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
