Titans Linked to Former Bengals CB
The Tennessee Titans could benefit from adding another veteran to the team's secondary.
That's why NFL.com writer Jeffri Chadiha suggested the Titans sign former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.
"Hilton isn’t a huge name but he was a valuable slot cornerback for the Bengals when they evolved into championship contenders a few seasons ago. It just so happens that current Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati during those years, which is why advocating for this marriage isn’t a bad idea," Chadiha wrote.
"The Titans obviously need help in multiple areas, which is why they held the first pick in this year’s draft. The secondary has been a concern because both of last year’s key acquisitions at cornerback disappointed (L’Jarius Sneed only played in five games while Chidobe Awuzie bombed so badly that the team released him in March)."
"Hilton is feisty and a leader, which are two qualities the Titans need badly. The team does have a solid player in the slot already -- Roger McCreary has embraced that role after struggling as an outside corner -- but he’s also the only option at that position on the depth chart. Finding more able bodies in the secondary is a must."
The Titans brought in Awuzie, another former Bengals cornerback, last year, but the team cut him during the offseason after an injury-filled season in Tennessee. The familiarity with Callahan could help Hilton's chances of joining the Titans, and it could make the transition smoother for some of the younger and newer players in the secondary.
Hilton, 31, went undrafted in 2016 out of Ole Miss and bounced around the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots before finding a home with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he stayed until 2020. Then, he spent four years with the Bengals, and in 2024, he recorded 73 tackles and an interception for the Bengals.
