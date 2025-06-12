Titans Linked to Free Agent WR
The Tennessee Titans are far from complete as a football team with a few months to go until the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos on the road.
The team is going through minicamp before next month's training camp, where the fight for a spot on the 53-man roster will begin. However, there is time for a few more additions between now and the start of the season, and the Titans could try and find an upgrade at a number of different positions.
A position of need for the Titans is wide receiver, and Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the team is a potential landing spot for veteran free agent DJ Chark Jr.
"Since DJ Chark Jr.'s 2019 Pro Bowl season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he battled injuries and settled into a role player with three different clubs. The eighth-year wideout has missed at least six games in three of the previous four terms but still cracks the top 10," Moton wrote.
"Chark, when healthy, has been a decent vertical threat, stretching defenses with his deep speed and ball-tracking ability. He averaged at least 15 yards per catch in three consecutive campaigns between 2021 and 2023."
"Last year, Chark only suited up for seven games with the Los Angeles Chargers because he started the season on injured reserve due to a hip injury."
"If Chark has a clean bill of health, he can fill a void as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for a team that wants more explosive plays in its aerial attack."
Chark could sign with the Titans at any time, but it isn't very likely from Tennessee's perspective. There are a lot of question marks at the receiver position, but the team drafted two wideouts and signed a number of veterans as well.
There are currently 13 receivers on the roster fighting for about 5-7 spots, so adding Chark to the equation only makes the Titans' job harder.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!