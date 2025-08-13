Titans Linked to Raiders Defender
The Tennessee Titans need to boost their pass rush over the next few years.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggested the team should sign Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malcolm Koonce.
"The Titans' biggest addition on the edge this season was Dre'Mont Jones. While the former Bronco and Seahawk is a good run defender, he's never had more than 6.5 sacks in a season. They'll hope second-rounder Oluwafemi Oladejo emerges as a rookie, but veteran Arden Key is in the final year of his contract," Ballentine wrote.
"Malcolm Koonce missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. There's going to be some risk associated with his free agency, but he finished out the 2023 season with six sacks in the final four games of the season."
"There's some potentially untapped upside there that the Titans could really use."
Koonce's performance in the 2025 season will dictate how much he will be worth going into 2026, so the Titans should keep an eye on how he improves within the Raiders defense this season.
Koonce, 27, was a third-round pick out of Buffalo in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He only played in five games during his rookie season, only appearing in 48 defensive snaps.
Koonce played more in his second season in the NFL, but a majority of his time was spent on special teams. He didn't see a big role on defense until his third season, where he played in 44 percent of the defensive snaps for the Raiders.
In that timeframe, Koonce recorded eight sacks for the Raiders, proving that he can be a solid pass rusher in the NFL. This year, Koonce has to bounce back from injury and do well under new head coach Pete Carroll to keep his NFL career alive.
If he can perform well on the opposite side of Maxx Crosby for the Raiders defense, he could emerge into a solid free agent option for teams looking for a pass rusher next offseason.
In the meantime, the Titans are facing off against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
