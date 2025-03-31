Titans Linked to Surging QB Prospect
When looking ahead to next month's NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans, an abundance of chatter has centered around what this team will do at the quarterback position.
In recent weeks, many have increasingly projected to see the Titans opt to go with a top-rated signal caller at the top of the first-round with their number-one overall pick, as Miami's Cam Ward has gotten an immense amount of hype to potentially be the best quarterback available in the class.
But what if the Titans go in a different direction with their first-overall pick? Other blue-chip prospects like Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter have presented their respective cases to be the best prospects in this year's draft, and if Tennessee isn't willing to pass on a "generational prospect" at number one, perhaps it leaves them to address the quarterback spot in later rounds.
In the event that scenario transpires for Tennessee, Pro Football Focus analyst Jordan Plocher sees Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough as an interesting late-round fit for the Titans' needs under center.
"If Tennessee opts to take the best non-quarterback at No. 1, selecting Shough on Day 3 could still bring valuable competition for Will Levis," Plocher wrote. "Shough has 32 career starts and earned an 87.7 passing grade in 2024, ranking fifth in the nation."
Shough may not be a quarterback prospect as flashy and as big of a name like Ward has been advertised as, but he could inevitably be a strong long-term option at the position if he lands in the right situation.
There's enough to like with Shough as a prospect to warrant a team taking a flier on him in the mid-to-late rounds of April's draft. He's got great size for the position at 6-foot-5, has a diverse arm talent with the ability to put the ball within all three levels of the field, and truly excels in play action to help assist whatever run game he's a part of.
Could that ideal fit be in Tennessee? It's possible, but with Ward gaining more and more hype for that number-one spot, the odds-on favorite may be for the Miami product to land in Nashville, with another team having the chance to swing on Shough in an attempt to build him into a long-term starter.
However, with the yearly unpredictability that ensues around draft time, don't be shocked if the Titans shake up their plans in the coming weeks despite things seemingly becoming ironed out atop the first round.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!