Titans HC Reacts to Exciting WR Signing
The Tennessee Titans ensured to make a variety of interesting and potentially strong impact acquisitions across the roster during their opening moves of free agency.
However, one of those moves that may have gone a bit under-the-radar in the Titans' collection of signings was the addition of veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson, who comes aboard on a one-year, $1.67 million deal to bring in some experience and added talent to this pass catching room ahead of the 2025 season.
It's a move that second-year head coach Brian Callahan is a major supporter of, as he recently dove into some of his thoughts on Tennessee's newest pass catcher, ultimately noting that he's been a fan of Jefferson's for some time now.
"I have always been a fan of his," Callahan said of Jefferson, "and I've always known his dad for a long time, too. Van has made his own way, and I really liked him at the Senior Bowl when we had him. He has proven to be what we thought he would be, which is a steady, consistent player in the league, and he's found a way to play a long time. I am excited about Van, and I think he can help us."
Jefferson spent his last season in Pittsburgh suiting up for all 17 games, starting in 12, collecting totals of 276 yards, 24 catches, and two touchdowns. Before his stint with the Steelers, he also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, and most extensively with the Los Angeles Rams, where he stayed for three and a half seasons.
Jefferson lines up as a compelling veteran weapon for whoever is lining up at quarterback next year, perhaps as a key piece next to Calvin Ridley, or maybe a depth piece down the roster in the event Tennessee gets eager to add talent to their wide receiver room within next month's draft.
Regardless, he's a cheap, low-risk move to help further bolster this offensive unit for the season ahead. Time will tell how well the decision pans out for the Titans, but in the meantime, Jefferson at least has the stamp of approval from Coach Callahan.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!