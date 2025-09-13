Titans Star Gives Advice to Young CB
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is in his sixth NFL season and second in Nashville.
Sneed is the team's best cornerback and many look up to him now as a mentor. Sneed spoke to reporters about what conversations have looked like with second-year pro Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who struggled with penalties against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.
"I was once that guy. I was an aggressive corner. I used to always get flagged. I just tell him keep his composure when you do get flagged," Sneed said via Wyatt. "... It comes with the game and [you] just get better."
Sneed was once a young cornerback, but at 28 years old, he is viewed as a veteran now. Age has caught up to Sneed, especially after injuries cost him 12 games in his first year with the Titans in 2024.
A knee surgery back in May held Sneed out for most of the offseason, but he was able to get healthy just in time for the season. Sneed spoke about his plans to ease himself back into the fold.
"I think they still have me on the same schedule," Sneed said about his recovery schedule. "Yes, everything going the way it is supposed to go. [I'm] feeling good, you know, just taking it day by day.
"It's been smooth. All the coaches to yogis helping me out with that ... I spent time after practice as well just to try to stay on top of that."
Sneed has to stay strong for his young teammates because he is usually assigned to cover the best wide receiver on the opposing team. In Week 2, Sneed will have his hands full when the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
The Rams boast one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, someone he knows well from his AFC West matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
If Sneed can lead by example and stay healthy, the Titans defense will get better as the season pushes further down the line.
