Titans CB Named Top 5 in NFL
The Tennessee Titans knew they were getting one of the best players in the game when they traded for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sneed, 27, recorded 186 tackles and five interceptions throughout the past two seasons with the Chiefs. Both campaigns resulted in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, and now, Sneed is bringing that championship pedigree to the Titans.
As Sneed has won, he has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey of executives, coaches and scouts and ranked the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL. Sneed came in at No. 4 on the list.
“He's handsy in coverage, committing an NFL-high 17 penalties last year, mostly for holding. But coaches swear by him. And his 13 pass deflections on 90 targets and zero touchdowns allowed speak for him,” Fowler writes.
Only Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) and Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) ranked higher on the list than Sneed.
While Sneed has some weaknesses, his overall instincts cannot be taught, and it's what makes him one of the best players at his position.
"He can struggle with the quick, shiftier players, but with the bigger body receivers, he can dominate as a physical press corner because of his physicality, and he's always up for the challenge," an AFC defensive coach told Fowler. "Excels in man or zone. And he has a knack for timely playmaking, and he will come up in run support and tackle."
The Titans signed Sneed to a four-year, $76.4 million extension shortly after his trade from the Chiefs, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the league. And he'll be viewed as a key piece to the Titans rebuild on the defensive side of the ball.
If he lives up to his new contract and his placement on this list, the Titans should be a better team in the 2024 season.
