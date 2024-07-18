Titans OT Can Shape Upcoming Season
The Tennessee Titans have had a makeover on the offensive line this season, adding Lloyd Cushenberry III from the Denver Broncos in free agency to play center and drafting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick.
Latham played right tackle at the University of Alabama, but the Titans have moved him to the left side since he was taken by the team back in April. This means the Titans still need a solid piece at right tackle, but it remains to be seen who it will be.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pareles believes it could end up being Nicholas Petit-Frere, and his performance will have a huge impact on the Titans whether he is good or bad.
"Last year, the Titans signed Andre Dillard to a three-year deal, but he allowed 13 sacks -- most in the NFL -- and Tennessee ate nearly $8 million in dead cap to move on from him. In comes Petit-Frere, who struggled as a rookie and hardly played last year. The Titans have improved nearly all parts of Will Levis' supporting cast: Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd at receiver, Tony Pollard at running back, first-round pick JC Latham at left tackle and Lloyd Cushenberry III at center. Petit-Frere needs to hold down the right side to help Levis' development under new coach Brian Callahan," Pareles writes.
Petit-Frere, who turns 25 in September, was viewed as a potential starter when he was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. After playing and starting in all but one game in his rookie season, Petit-Frere was limited to just three games last year due to injury and suspension for violating the league's anti-gambling policy.
With his injuries and discipline hopefully behind him, Petit-Frere still has an opportunity to deliver upon the potential the Titans saw in him just over two years ago. If he can start at right tackle and play well, the Titans offense could be in line for a major boost, and that could be what gets this rebuild off the ground.
Petit-Frere and the Titans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 23.
