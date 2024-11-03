Titans Lose Starting QB vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the New England Patriots for their Week 9 game, but it appears that they won't have one of their key players for the third week in a row.
Titans quarterback Will Levis is still not fully recovered from his shoulder injury, and he has been ruled inactive for the third straight week. With Levis out, Mason Rudolph draws the third straight start, and he'll look to pull the Titans out of their losing streak.
Levis tried warming up this morning, which is a sign that he is getting closer to a return, but it is still not healthy enough to withstand an entire NFL game.
Levis is joined on the inactive list by running back Tyjae Spears, cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Tre Avery, rookie linebacker Cedric Gray, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and tight end David Martin-Robinson.
Tony Pollard is active, but Julius Chestnut should see more work with Spears out.
On the Patriots side, quarterback Joe Milton III, wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton, safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Eric Johnson are out.
Kickoff between the Patriots and Titans is set for 12 noon CT.
