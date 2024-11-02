Titans Set QB Plans for Patriots Game
The Tennessee Titans will take on the New England Patriots this week at home in a game that they badly need to win. After starting the season 1-6, there is very little enthusiasm and excitement left for the team.
All week long, fans have waited to hear final word on who will start at quarterback this week for the Titans. Will Levis has been attempting to make his return this week from a shoulder injury.
Now, we have a final answer for what the team has decided to do.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Levis had a good week at practice, but he's not quite ready to play. Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback again this week for Tennessee.
Additionally, Tennessee has elevated Trevor Siemian from its practice squad as additional insurance at the position.
Levis has had a rough second season. His status as the team's future quarterback is very much in question. In order to battle for that job, he needs to get back on the field.
Hopefully, with one more week of rest, Levis will be back at 100 percent and ready to play.
Rudolph has played in three games so far this season with the Titans. He has completed 58.9 percent of his pass attempts for 566 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Obviously, those aren't great numbers, but he has been solid. Against the Patriots, he will be going up against a defense that has been proven to give up yardage at times this season.
Both teams are at the bottom of the league. They both appear to be headed towards a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's not a win that would get Tennessee back on track as a playoff contender, but it would bring some much-needed morale.
All of that being said, Rudolph will be the starter this week, and fans will hope for a much better performance than the team showed last week.
