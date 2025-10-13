Titans Made Right Call Firing Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a new head coach after firing Brian Callahan just six games into his second season at the helm.
In 23 games with the Titans, Callahan finished with a 4-19 record, which is the worst for any team over a two-year span. Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker released a statement after the firing:
"After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans.
"While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."
The decision to fire a head coach during the season is never easy, but this was definitely the right choice for the Titans.
Callahan was given a second chance after a brutal first year on the job in hopes of giving No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward a chance to develop under him like Joe Burrow did with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team's performance against the Las Vegas Raiders was proof that Ward is going backwards, not forwards.
In Week 4, the Titans lost 26-0 to the Houston Texans, marking the team's first shutout since 2019. The following week, an improbable comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals saved Callahan's job, but only for seven days.
Ward turned the ball over three times against the Raiders, so while the team had moments to be proud of, most of it were setbacks.
Now, with Callahan officially gone, the team can begin to make plans for the future. They will be scouting head coach candidates a few months ahead of other teams, giving them the chance to pick the right successor instead of general manager Ran Carthon's choice back in 2024.
New general manager Mike Borgonzi will be able to pick his guy and go from there with the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!