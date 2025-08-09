Titans Have Major Identity Crisis
The Tennessee Titans are taking their first step of the 2025 campaign with their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Titans should learn a lot about their team and roster with their first preseason game and these questions need to be answered.
"What do the Titans want to be? What is the identity of this team? Those questions were not answered last year. The defense was supposed to be aggressive, but teams like the Carolina Panthers and Jaguars recorded more sacks," CBS Sports contributor Jordan Dajani wrote.
"The offense was supposed to be tailored to its players, but it was indeterminate. Sure, it didn't help that the quarterback was a turnover magnet, but that just leads to more questions. Why did Levis take a step backwards under the care of an offensive-minded head coach brought in specifically to help him? What does that say for Ward's chances in Year 1 under this regime?
"Maybe there's just as much reason for pessimism entering 2025, but this fan base wants to see two things in the coming months: Ward prove that he has the makings of a franchise quarterback, and Callahan take clear steps forward as a leader, a play-caller and a developer of talent. "
The Titans have time to figure this stuff out, but there does need to be some sense of urgency. Callahan's job is very much in jeopardy if the team doesn't show signs of improvement.
Ward has more time to develop, but a coaching change could set him back and derail his success, so he needs to give the front office some bode of confidence that wins can be on the horizon.
These wins don't need to come right away, but there needs to be some form of positive change within the organization.
If the Titans can figure things out, maybe things will get back on track in due time. If not, the Titans could be in this never-ending cycle of mediocrity that could morph into being one of the worst-run franchises in the entire league.
