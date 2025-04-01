Titans Make Bold Trade For WR in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are inching closer to the NFL Draft, which means analysts are creating their mocks leading up to the big event.
In Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman's latest mock draft, he went with the chalk pick at No. 1 overall: Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
"Nothing is set in stone until we see it happen, but it sure feels like Tennessee is locking in on college football’s highest-graded quarterback in 2024, Cam Ward. While the Titans would greatly benefit from selecting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, they ranked dead last in PFF passing grade last season and currently carry Will Levis and Brandon Allen on their roster as options," Wasserman writes.
However, Wasserman went in a less traditional route later in the first round. With the No. 29 overall pick, he has the Titans trading back into Round 1 with the Washington Commanders, moving up six spots to take Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
"Tennessee gives Cam Ward another weapon to work with in Burden. In the vein of Deebo Samuel or DJ Moore, Burden specializes in making big plays with the ball in his hands. Tennessee ranked 29th in yards after the catch per reception last season. Burden’s arrival would significantly improve that ranking," Wasserman writes.
The Titans check off two of their biggest needs with Ward and Burden, creating a potential dynamic duo for the offense in the years to come. The Titans need a receiver as they lost Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the Miami Dolphins, and Tyler Boyd has yet to re-sign. They added Van Jefferson from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they still need one more at the position.
Burden would give the Titans a potential No. 1 wide receiver to work alongside Cam Ward as they try to re-build Tennessee's offense.
