Titans Make Power Rankings Push After OL Upgrades
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get out of the basement in the NFL after finishing 3-14 during the 2024 campaign.
A big reason behind the team's struggles were on offense, especially with an offensive line that looked like Swiss cheese and a quarterback that couldn't respond well under pressure.
However, the Titans have made conscious upgrades at both positions, drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and adding veteran offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
These moves have the Titans moving up to No. 31 from 32 in ESPN's latest power rankings from a panel of 80 voters.
"Few positions got as much attention as the offensive line this offseason. The Titans signed free agent Dan Moore Jr. to play left tackle, which allows 2024 first-round pick JC Latham to move from the left side to right tackle," ESPN insider Turron Davenport wrote.
"It's hard to imagine Latham not doing better than the 29 sacks allowed by the group of right tackles last season. Tennessee also signed Kevin Zeitler in free agency to upgrade the right guard spot. The key to it all will be center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who should return from a torn Achilles suffered in November. Cushenberry is optimistic about returning during training camp."
The only team that ranked lower than the Titans was the New York Giants, who upgraded at quarterback with first-round pick Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, but questions regarding his potential as a franchise player have concerned ESPN's panel of voters.
There's no guarantee that the Titans' free agency moves will elevate the roster, but at least the team is taking a swing instead of letting patterns permeate from the previous season.
