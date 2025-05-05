Titans Have Work to Do After NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have their draft class to kick off the Mike Borgonzi era, headlined by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
With Ward in the fold, the Titans have their franchise quarterback, but the team is far from done when it comes to the work it must complete.
NFL.com columnist Judy Battista thinks that the Titans need to begin moving into the development portion of their rebuild.
"Finally, for the first time since drafting Steve McNair 30 years ago, the Titans have a face and a true franchise quarterback," Battista wrote.
"That's not nothing for a team in need of an identity. The Titans now have to do everything possible to get the most out of Ward -- build the offensive roster to give him weapons, shore up the defense so every game is not a shootout, orient the system to his strengths. The Titans got the only Day 1-ready starting quarterback in the draft -- they can't afford to wait to support and exploit that gift. Their subsequent picks included a tight end (Gunnar Helm) and wide receivers (Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor) to join Calvin Ridley. They also added Ward's college teammate, Xavier Restrepo, as an undrafted free agent. There are still holes on the roster, but in a division without a dominant team, the Titans can at least make progress in Ward's rookie season."
The Titans just need to see progress with Ward in order to declare their season a success. Acquiring a franchise quarterback is half the battle when it comes to building a team that can win the Super Bowl, so if Ward can show signs of someone who can become that someday, the Titans will be on the right path.
The Titans rookies will convene at the team's facility for minicamp this week to begin their journey towards the start of the season.
