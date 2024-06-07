Titans QB Mason Rudolph Impressing Early
The Tennessee Titans signed Mason Rudolph this offseason in free agency to apply pressure and give competition to last year's backup Malik Willis.
The pair will compete in training camp to be Will Levis' backup, but if the depth chart had to be decided today, Rudolph would probably be in the lead.
He outperformed Willis in 7-on-7 drills during Thursday's practice, completing 4 of 5 passes and a 58-yard touchdown to tight end Thomas Odukoya. Meanwhile, Willis completed just 1 of 5 passes. However, coach Brian Callahan reiterated after practice that he is nowhere near close to choosing who will be the backup.
"They'll both get a fair shake at the 2 job," Callahan said. "They'll split reps pretty evenly, and they'll get a chance to play quite a bit in the preseason."
The Titans hope Willis can still produce, especially considering the fact that he was a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was chosen by former general manager Jon Robinson and recently-fired coach Mike Vrabel. Now, general manager Ran Carthon and coach Callahan are at the helm, and they don't have the same investment to Willis as the previous regime did.
That means Willis is going to need to step it up if he wants to have a future with the Titans.
