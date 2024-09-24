Titans May Make O-Line Changes
The Tennessee Titans have had some trouble on the offensive line so far this season, and now they may be looking to do something about it.
The Titans benched Nicholas Petit-Frere in the middle of the second half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, replacing him with Jaelyn Duncan. And now, coach Brian Callahan may be making a more permanent change.
"At the core of the game yesterday, Nic played well enough," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But his three bad plays were real bad plays, and that's sort of what the issue is, the consistency. ... The right side has had struggles the last few weeks, and we have to find a way to help that and fix that."
Petit-Frere approached his demotion with a mature perspective after the game, and believes he can still be the starting right tackle for the team.
"I had bad technique," Petit-Frere said postgame via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "I took full accountability for that. We talked about it as well. We looked at film. That's the main thing, we're going to put [Jaelyn Duncan] in, and that was the main conversation there."
Petit-Frere also struggled in Week 2 against the New York Jets, where he allowed nine pressures from the defense, forcing quarterback Will Levis into some ill-advised decisions.
The Titans want different results, so they have to have a different look. Changing the right tackle from Petit-Frere to Duncan could be a step in the right direction, but ultimately, the players on the field have to all commit to playing better. Until that happens, the Titans should continue to struggle.
The Titans will hold their right tackle decision close to the vest until next week when they play the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
