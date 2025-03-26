Titans Might Not Be NFL's Worst Team
The Tennessee Titans aren't a very good football team, as evidenced by the fact that they are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans may be picking first, but that doesn't mean that they have to be the worst team in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton is in that school of thought, naming the Carolina Panthers as the worst roster in the league with the Titans coming in as the runner-up.
"Though the Titans addressed pressing needs with those additions, they made a questionable investment in left tackle Dan Moore Jr., signing him to a four-year, $82 million contract," Moton writes.
"The Titans released Harold Landry, their sack leader from the previous campaign. Landry has recorded at least nine sacks in three consecutive seasons. They also lost their 2024 touchdown leader wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
"With the No. 1 pick, the Titans can draft Ward, Abdul Carter or trade back for Tetairoa McMillan to address one of their biggest needs, but they must hit on several draft picks (or make some trade deals) to field a balanced roster in the upcoming season.
"Tennessee's decision to cut Landry and sign Moore pushes this roster to the No. 2 spot."
The Titans are trying their best to escape the doldrums of the league, and they know that the process won't be done overnight. It will take years to correct the mistakes of general manager Mike Borgonzi's predecessors that have put the Titans in a massive hole.
The Titans can dig themselves out as long as they continue to make sound decisions with the roster. It won't be revealed if the Titans made smart decisions until the season, but they have the right idea on how to turn things around.
