Falcons Expert Explains What Titans New LB Brings
The Tennessee Titans have a new face in the building as Memphis native Lorenzo Carter signed a one-year deal with the team after spending the past three years with the Atlanta Falcons.
To learn more about Carter, we spoke with Atlanta Falcons On SI reporter Daniel Flick.
How much does Lorenzo Carter have left in the tank after he signed with the Titans?
Carter started 11 of 13 appearances last year, missing four games due to a concussion-related stint on injured reserve. The Falcons’ coaching staff — the one that wasn’t present when he signed his two-year deal in 2023 — evidently thought he had plenty left. He won’t produce much as a pass rusher, but he’s still the same-old Lorenzo Carter: stout against the run.
What is Carter’s biggest strength?
He’s a really good run defender who sets a strong edge, and he’s well regarded as a locker room leader. The Falcons had quite a few young pieces in their front seven last year, and Carter was a quality veteran presence.
What is Carter’s biggest weakness?
One look at Carter’s stat sheet tells you he’s not much of a threat as a pass rusher. He didn’t record a sack in 2024, and he had only two quarterback hits. He’s best suited in an early-downs role, and shouldn’t be viewed as a solution to a pass rush.
What’s one thing that Titans fans should know about Carter that cannot be found in the box score?
Taking a non-football approach, Carter helps run his family’s farm in Winder, Georgia. His plan once he stops playing is to commit more time to the farm.
How well do you think Carter will perform in the 2025 season?
Entering his eighth professional season, Carter is who he is: a good run defender, a not-so-productive pass rusher and a nice piece to a locker room. He likely won’t light up the stat sheet, but for a Titans team in transition, Carter figures to be a reliable, know-what-you’re-getting type of player each week.
