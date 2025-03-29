Titans GM Reveals Rationale Behind QB Signing
During the beginning stages of NFL free agency, the Tennessee Titans made an intriguing move in their quarterback room with the addition of veteran signal-caller Brandon Allen on a one-year, $2 million contract.
A multi-year league veteran with experience across three NFL clubs, Allen provides a nice dose of experience and existing chemistry with his former offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, coming from their time together with the Cincinnati Bengals. It might not be a move that jumps off the page, but it could be one to pay off solidly once the 2025 season rolls around.
During a recent interview with Titans insider Jim Wyatt, first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi broke down a bit of his reasoning behind the signing.
"He has been a good back-up in the league for years, and obviously Brian [Callahan] had experience with him in Cincinnati, so that was a part of it," Borgonzi said of Allen. "So, he'll be good for the room. He's competitive, knows the system, Brian's system, so that was a big part of it, yeah."
Coach Callahan and Allen have some extensive overlap, as they spent three seasons together in Cincinnati from 2020 to 2022. Combine that with a few rave reviews from Borgonzi himself, and it made the decision an easy one for the Titans' brass.
During his most recent campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, he started one game while posting 199 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on a 56.7% completion rate.
Allen likely won't factor in as much of a starter next year in Tennessee, but as a nice veteran voice in the locker room, it's hard to hate the value he presents at such a cheap value. Especially as the Titans look increasingly likely to hone in on Miami's Cam Ward with the number-one pick, adding that experience and competitiveness to the roster as an aid to his future development is far from a poor route to go.
