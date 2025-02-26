Titans GM Teases Trading First Pick
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is a lot of speculation about whether or not the team will trade the top selection.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he answered questions regarding whether or not the pick was even available.
"Any time you have the No.1 pick, it's always going to be a topic of conversation," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I would say we've had some phone calls, yeah. And I'll keep those phone calls to the vest. But we've had some phone calls."
The Titans are keeping negotiations open, which is a very smart move. Borgonzi was also asked about what the team should expect in offers for that top pick.
"Any time you are trading up to the No.1 pick, you expect a big return. I think that's our expectation," Borgonzi said.
The Titans have to play coy about the top pick because it sets the tone for the entire draft. Other teams will likely wait and see what the Titans do before making their decision, so Tennessee has a lot of power in the draft, which is exactly where the team wants to be.
This week at the Combine in Indianapolis, the Titans will have a chance to meet with the four candidates in line for the No. 1 pick as well as others that the team could be comfortable with in a trade down scenario.
If the Titans feel like they could get strong value with a trade down in the draft, it's a route that the team will absolutely consider in Borgonzi's first offseason on the job.
The NFL Scouting Combine begins Thursday and runs until Sunday, March 2.
