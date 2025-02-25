Titans Reveal Plan If They Draft Travis Hunter
Amid the Tennessee Titans' first-overall selection for this year's NFL Draft, a bit of commotion has surrounded their potential fit alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter as the wide receiver-cornerback-hybrid continues to stamp his place atop big boards across the nation.
Yet, the big question revolving Hunter and his next steps in the NFL is where exactly he'll spend his time playing on the field, whether that be primarily as a corner, receiver, or perhaps he'll choose the daring decision of going both ways, a rare trait seen at the pro level.
But in the mind of Titans head coach Brian Callahan, he has an interesting approach to Hunter's NFL fit, revealing he'd position him primarily at corner, then work his way up on the offensive side of the ball.
"He's got a really unique skillset that I don't think there's many players you can compare him to," Callahan said. "He probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to interject him into the offense as he gets more comfortable –– he plays more and more offensively. But, I think corner is probably his starting point, in my opinion. You might get varied opinions on that, and I think he's got a real role as a receiver."
Hunter has the ability to be dominant on both sides of the ball, which was clearly shown through his Heisman-winning campaign at Colorado this past season. Yet, with the Titans, his implementation on both sides of the ball may be a slow building process instead of throwing him completely into the fire.
For any team taking a shot on a generational two-way prospect like Hunter would surely select him with the idea to test his ability on both sides, but the way that unravels from team to team could vary widely.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
