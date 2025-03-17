Expert Reveals Titans' Nightmare Draft Scenario
The Tennessee Titans have had pressure consistently building surrounding what direction they'll inevitably take with this year's first-overall pick since the season's come to a close, and in recent weeks, the idea surrounding quarterback being the route to go has gained significant steam –– Miami's Cam Ward standing out as the leader in the clubhouse.
The Titans had no shortage of quarterback issues across the 2024 campaign, and now sitting with the best spot on the board for this draft, there's a golden opportunity to find a long-term cornerstone at the position if they desire to do so.
Enter Cam Ward, who could be the man for the job.
With over a month to go in the scouting process, it's still wildly possible the Titans turn elsewhere for their pick at number one with various meetings, pro days, and workouts ahead –– but it's something that could be a major mistake in the eyes of some.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker had an intriguing take surrounding the Titans' potential worst-case scenario for their number one pick: not taking a top quarterback prospect.
"Will Levis’ ecosystem was far from perfect last year, but he still struggled immensely, ranking last among qualifiers in PFF passing grade and second worst in turnover-worthy play rate," Locker wrote. "With Mason Rudolph heading back to Pittsburgh and there being a slim chance of signing Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, Tennessee will likely need to add an arm that can push to start sooner rather than later. That very easily could be Cam Ward at first overall, but if not, then it would be a bit confusing not to select a quarterback at Pick No. 35, given the current state of the room."
Levis didn't have anything easy last season, so the case can be made to play devil's advocate and give the former second-round pick another chance under center for another season. Still, the chance to pick up a prospect like Ward might just be too appealing of an opportunity.
Ward possesses all of the traits necessary to soon develop into a franchise NFL quarterback. He finished his final season at Miami impressing, posting 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 67.2% completion rate.
Sure, if the Titans aren't a fan of Ward as a prospect, they could trade down, or perhaps pivot to another blue-chip player like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter if they viewed them as a "generational prospect" but the simple selection is to stick and pick the potential franchise quarterback.
There's not a better option under center for Tennessee to turn in the meantime and gives offensive guru Brian Callahan the signal caller to build with for the foreseeable future. For a Titans regime looking for a fast track back to contention, this is probably the way to do it.
Answers will be revealed for the Titans' decision at number one when the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th, in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!