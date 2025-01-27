Titans Name New TE Coach
The Tennessee Titans are making some changes to the coaching staff. After failing to renew tight ends coach Justin Outten's contract, the team has promoted assistant Luke Stocker to the lead role.
"Stocker just finished his second season in coaching following an 11-year NFL playing career. He initially joined the Titans staff as an intern during the 2023 offseason and then earned a full-time role as offensive assistant. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant tight ends coach," Titans reporter Jim Wyatt writes.
"A fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2011 NFL Draft, Stocker spent six-plus seasons with the Buccaneers until joining the Titans. He later appeared in games for the Atlanta Falcons (2019-20) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). In 142 career games, he registered 91 starts and 85 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also participated in two postseason games with the Titans following the 2017 campaign."
Even though the Titans are keeping head coach Brian Callahan on the staff to lead the way, there needed to be some changes after the team finished 3-14 on the season.
While this is a promotion from within, the Titans really like the way Stocker has grown into his role. As a tight end with over a decade's experience playing the position in the NFL, there are fewer people more qualified than Stocker to be the team's coach.
The Titans like the progress that they have seen from tight ends on the roster from Chig Okonkwo to Josh Whyle, Thomas Odukoya and David Martin-Robinson.
Because of that, the Titans are willing to keep some continuity for those players moving forward in hopes that more growth for the position will be on the way ahead of the 2025 season.
