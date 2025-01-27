Titans Hire Dolphins Exec
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to build a front office staff to help turn things around in the Music City.
"The Titans continue to add expertise to their front office, as they are set to hire Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie in a key, senior scouting role, sources say," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.
"The former Raiders GM and respected personnel man will support Mike Borgonzi, Chad Brinker, and Dave Ziegler."
McKenzie, 61, interviewed for the general manager position, and while the team elected to go with Borgonzi instead, the Titans appeared to really like him as well.
McKenzie has over three decades of experience in NFL front offices with the Green Bay Packers (1994-2011), Oakland Raiders (2012-18) and Dolphins (2019-24).
McKenzie won two Super Bowls with the Packers in 1996 and 2010, so his championship experience should come in handy for the Titans.
Now, the Knoxville native is coming closer to home as he joins the Titans staff under Borgonzi.
The Titans will continue building their staff as they prepare for the Shrine Bowl this weekend and the NFL Combine, which takes place next month at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
