Titans Named Landing Spot For Packers WR
The Tennessee Titans are a few weeks away from training camp, but they could still make big changes in regards to key positions on the team.
The Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick and he will need strong players to throw the football to.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton thinks the Titans will acquire Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs in a trade during training camp.
"According to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber, last season, Doubs skipped practices due to frustrations with his role in the Packers offense," Moton wrote.
"Green Bay should offer Doubs to the receiver-needy Tennessee Titans.
"Tennessee added veteran wideouts Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett, but neither of the two moves the needle. Since 2022, Jefferson has made a minimal impact on three different teams. Lockett's receiving numbers have declined over the past three years.
"Doubs can carve out a sizable role with the Titans as their No. 2 receiver behind Calvin Ridley. He has much greater potential on a squad that needs help at his position."
The Titans made it their mission to improve their wide receiver corps this offseason. They drafted Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round back in April while also signing Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett.
These certainly aren't additions that should make the Titans feel comfortable with their receiving corps, but it's hard to imagine Tennessee adding another player to make the position group even more crowded.
Doubs, 25, has one year left on his contract and is expected to leave the Packers after the season. He has yet to record over 700 yards in a season, but he could be a solid receiver to pair next to Ridley on the opposite side of the field. That could give the Titans the opportunity to acquire him for a late-round pick in hopes of adding value to the offense.
