Titans Named Landing Spot for Superstar QB
The Tennessee Titans are in dire need of offensive weapons, as they rank 25th in the NFL in yardage and 28th in scoring.
The Titans tried to address that issue in free agency last spring, signing running back Tony Pollard and wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, but it did not fix the problem.
As a result, Tennessee will have to go back to the drawing board this coming offseason, and while the team has plenty of areas of concern, its biggest hole is at the quarterback position.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has named them a great draft fit for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"You hate to see a team give up on a quarterback after two years, but it's in play for Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans," Ballentine wrote. "Brian Callahan wasn't around when they drafted the former Kentucky quarterback, and he's had some tough moments this season. If the Titans find themselves picking in the top five, it would make sense that they might pivot from Levis at quarterback."
Ballentine then goes on to question whether or not Deion Sanders would actually allow his son to play for Tennessee, which is a very pressing conundrum.
But if the Titans do land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft (which is a distinct possibility), you have to figure that Sanders would be at the top of their board.
The 22-year-old has thrown for 3,222 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes this season, and his toughness and willingness to take a hit is nearly unmatched.
Tennessee could certainly use that vigor behind its porous offensive line. Of course, it would be nice for the Titans to address their issues in the trenches, as well, but at the very least, they know that Sanders is a guy who isn't afraid to stand in the pocket in the face of pressure.
