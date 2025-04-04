Titans Need 'Godfather' Offer to Trade Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans have been subject to speculation of potentially trading the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That speculation came much earlier in the pre-draft process, but that interest appears to have waned over time as other quarterback-needy teams have sought different directions for their solutions.
With just three weeks before the NFL Draft, the Titans could still trade the pick, but ESPN insider Field Yates believes that Tennessee should just stick to the status quo and take Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
"Absent a "Godfather"-style trade offer — one the Titans cannot refuse — I fully expect Tennessee to take Ward and build this franchise around him. He had an incredible 2024 season in which he led the FBS in passing touchdowns with 39, and he's the best innovator in the quarterback class when the play breaks down. While this group of quarterbacks does not stack up to last year's elite class, the majority of evaluators I've spoken with view Ward as the clear-cut top signal-caller and worthy of the first pick," Yates writes.
"The Titans still have Will Levis, but after the team finished 31st in QBR (37.3) and threw the second-most interceptions (21) in 2024, it will be looking for an upgrade."
The Titans could be holding on and waiting to see what the best offer is before moving off of the pick, but their interest in Ward after meeting him at the NFL Scouting Combine appears genuine, especially after visiting him at his Pro Day in Miami.
The Titans still are unable to officially seal the deal, but the longer the team goes without a trade or any of the speculation of a move, the less likely it is that Tennessee will move from the pick and take Ward.
