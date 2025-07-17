Titans Could Make Shocking Cut in Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans have a pretty deep wide receiver room going into training camp.
Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver, Treylon Burks, Colton Dowell, James Proche II, Jha'Quan Jackson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Xavier Restrepo and TJ Sheffield grace the roster and the 13 of them will be fighting for six or seven spots on Week 1's roster.
Titans Wire contributor Mark Mihalko believes the final cut could come down to a veteran and Jefferson will be the one on the outside looking in.
"Tennessee completely overhauled the unit outside of Calvin Ridley, and it shows. Ridley should excel with Ward at the helm and is in line for a huge season," Mihalko wrote.
"The Titans brought in Lockett, who should add veteran leadership to the young receiver group and improve play in the slot. Ayomanor starts as a rookie and develops into a productive complement to Ridley on the outside. Burks, Dike, Oliver, and Restrepo should see some playing time and potentially make an impact.
"Burks will surprise in camp, coming off his knee injury, and beat out Jefferson for the final spot. The wide receiver battles during training camp should be some of the most competitive, and this early projection could easily change."
Jefferson signed a one-year deal with the Titans this offseason after last playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there is a chance he could miss the 53-man roster if he doesn't step up to the plate in the next few weeks.
Burks is likely the one he is in direct competition with for the final receiver spot, and the Titans want to see more from the former first-round pick.
He may have the inside edge as a former first-rounder, but he could also be on the trade block. If the Titans don't find a trade, they may opt to keep him for now while saying goodbye to Jefferson.
