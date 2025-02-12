Titans Need Running Mate for Star Safety
The Tennessee Titans struggled in the secondary this past season, largely in part due to the team's injuries at the position.
However, the Titans could look to make some changes there again ahead of the 2025 season.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport thinks that the Titans need to sign a better defensive back in the offseason to pair with Amani Hooker.
"Add a physical, ball-hawking safety to pair with Amani Hooker," Davenport writes when asked about an under-the-radar offseason priority for the Titans.
"Hooker had five of the six interceptions by Tennessee's safeties this season. Better help on the back end would also help eliminate the 21 runs of 20-plus yards allowed this season, which were the third most in the league."
Hooker's play this season cemented his status with the Titans moving forward as the team's strong safety. However, the free safety role remains to be filled. The Titans were hoping Quandre Diggs could be that for him, but he only played in eight games for Tennessee this season.
Diggs is a free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether the Titans would want him back or not. Based on the new regime, there's a good chance that the Titans may not look to re-sign him.
Perhaps someone from new general manager Mike Borgonzi's past with the Kansas City Chiefs could emerge as a target for the Titans, like Justin Reid, who won two Super Bowls with the franchise.
Whether the Titans sign Reid or someone else, it's clear that Hooker needs help back in the secondary, and not addressing this need would just be a waste of the defensive back's prime years coming up in the foreseeable future.
Free agency begins on Wednesday, March 12.
