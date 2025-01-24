Titans' New GM Shares Philosophy
The Tennessee Titans introduced Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager earlier this week, and he will look to lead the team through their rebuild.
Borgonzi had been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2009 and would win his fourth Super Bowl ring next month if his now-former team can win its final two games.
Borgonzi has gotten right to work, and he's eager to put his imprint on the Titans.
"The identity of my leadership will be connected, it will be disciplined, and it will be detailed," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I believe in what I like to call an "us" culture – unity over self in everything that we do. We will put the team above individual agendas and make the best decisions for the Titans. I believe in the power of alignment, and teamwork, throughout the entire organization, where ownership, management, coaching and scouting are all rowing in the same direction. If it's not, it simply won't work."
Borgonzi is sharing shades of fabric woven into the culture that the Chiefs have used to win three Super Bowls and build a dynasty, which he hopes to match with the Titans.
On top of his words and culture-building, he also has methods on how to improve the product on the field, which is arguably the most important piece of his job.
"My vision as a team-builder is to draft and develop," Borgonzi said. "We want to build a foundation of home-grown talent, and reward those players that meet our standards. We will be relentless in our pursuit of building competition throughout the roster, whether that is the draft, free agency, waiver claims or trades. And I think it's imperative that we build the right 53 on this roster as well, and not just collect talent. We need the right mixture of talent and character in order to build a championship-caliber team."
Borgonzi and the Titans are set to pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on April 24.
