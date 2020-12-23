NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Wednesday Injury Report: Vaccaro Starts Week Off Right

After having missed the last two games because of an illness, the Tennessee Titans safety is a full participant in the day's practice.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Recent weeks have taught the Tennessee Titans that safety Kenny Vaccaro’s availability for a game is not assured until kickoff or shortly before that.

Wednesday, though, Vaccaro was a full participant in the Titans’ workout, according to the NFL’s official injury report. That is a positive sign that he will be available Sunday when Tennessee (10-4) faces Green Bay (11-3) in a matchup of first-place teams.

Vaccaro has missed the last two contests due to an illness that did not become an issue until a day before the Dec. 13 game at Jacksonville. He was ruled out the next day prior to kickoff and practiced on a limited basis only last week before he was held out of the triumph over Detroit.

In November, Vaccaro turned up on the injury report midway through preparations for a game against the Baltimore Ravens with what initially was called a neck injury. After a full practice on Friday, he was ruled out Saturday with what then was determined to be a concussion.

Even with the late lineup changes, the Titans won all three games without Vaccaro. That does not mean they won’t be happy to have him against the Packers, a team that has a top 10 passing offense and leads the NFL with 40 touchdown passes.

The complete Titans-Packers injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). Limited participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), C Ben Jones (knee), LB David Long (neck) and CB Chris Milton (knee). Full participation: G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness).

GREEN BAY

Did not practice: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (concussion), DL Anthony Rush (illness), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness) and RB Jamaal Williams (quad). Limited participation: LS Hunter Bradley (illness), LB Rashan Gary (hip), RB Aaron Jones (toe), CB Kevin King (groin), WR Alan Lazard (core/wrist), P JK Scott (quad), WR Equanimous St. Brown (knee), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb/neck), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) and T Rick Wagner (knee). Full participation: LB Krys Barnes (eye), G Lucas Patrick (toe), LB Randy Ramsey (neck), G Simon Stepaniak (knee) and WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) gains yards after recovering a Cleveland Browns fumble during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Vaccaro Starts Week Off Right

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stands in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

History Suggests Henry Must Stay Busy to Get to 2,000

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates the touchdown to wide receiver Corey Davis (84) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Tannehill Talks About Pro Bowl Snub

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Oakland , Ca.
News

One and Not Done

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with players after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Likely to One (or More) Face Familiar Foe in Playoffs

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) looks up to the sky during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Jackson 'Thankful' to be Back in Action

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) smiles after the team s 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Two Titans Named Pro Bowlers

Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Running Back Duo Titans Envisioned Finally Taking Shape

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook (15) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Rookie Ruins Things for Lions Coach