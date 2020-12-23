Wednesday Injury Report: Vaccaro Starts Week Off Right

After having missed the last two games because of an illness, the Tennessee Titans safety is a full participant in the day's practice.

NASHVILLE – Recent weeks have taught the Tennessee Titans that safety Kenny Vaccaro’s availability for a game is not assured until kickoff or shortly before that.

Wednesday, though, Vaccaro was a full participant in the Titans’ workout, according to the NFL’s official injury report. That is a positive sign that he will be available Sunday when Tennessee (10-4) faces Green Bay (11-3) in a matchup of first-place teams.

Vaccaro has missed the last two contests due to an illness that did not become an issue until a day before the Dec. 13 game at Jacksonville. He was ruled out the next day prior to kickoff and practiced on a limited basis only last week before he was held out of the triumph over Detroit.

In November, Vaccaro turned up on the injury report midway through preparations for a game against the Baltimore Ravens with what initially was called a neck injury. After a full practice on Friday, he was ruled out Saturday with what then was determined to be a concussion.

Even with the late lineup changes, the Titans won all three games without Vaccaro. That does not mean they won’t be happy to have him against the Packers, a team that has a top 10 passing offense and leads the NFL with 40 touchdown passes.

The complete Titans-Packers injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). Limited participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), C Ben Jones (knee), LB David Long (neck) and CB Chris Milton (knee). Full participation: G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness).

GREEN BAY

Did not practice: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (concussion), DL Anthony Rush (illness), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness) and RB Jamaal Williams (quad). Limited participation: LS Hunter Bradley (illness), LB Rashan Gary (hip), RB Aaron Jones (toe), CB Kevin King (groin), WR Alan Lazard (core/wrist), P JK Scott (quad), WR Equanimous St. Brown (knee), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb/neck), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) and T Rick Wagner (knee). Full participation: LB Krys Barnes (eye), G Lucas Patrick (toe), LB Randy Ramsey (neck), G Simon Stepaniak (knee) and WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).