Titans O-Line Gets Instant Boost
The Tennessee Titans are pleased to see the return of Lloyd Cushenberry III, who has been activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.
"Timeline-wise, I'll probably refrain from giving a timeline, but it's encouraging that, hopefully, we'll get him on the practice field with the group this week for the return to play process," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said of Cushenberry on Sunday via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Feel good about where he's at. He's worked really hard. There's optimism that he's on the right track. And again, we'll see as he gets out there. So encouraged though by where he was at."
Cushenberry is hoping to get ready for the regular season after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 9 of the 2024 campaign against the New England Patriots. He started off his first season with the Titans strong but was unable to finish the year due to the injury.
Cushenberry has been battling throughout the recovery process in hopes of being ready for Week 1, and it appears that his removal from the PUP List will move him one step closer to achieving that goal.
If Cushenberry comes back, the Titans will have their offensive line at full strength, which is super important going into the season. Tennessee had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season and the unit needs to be better in order to protect No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Cushenberry is expected to start at center while he has Peter Skoronski on his left side at guard. At right guard, Cushenberry will play with a new teammate in Kevin Zeitler, a 35-year-old former first-round pick that is coming in free agency after playing with the Detroit Lions.
At left tackle, the Titans signed Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers and moved JC Latham back to the right side, where he flourished in college at the University of Alabama.
Cushenberry likely won't play in Tennessee's next preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, but signs are pointing up to him playing against his former team, the Denver Broncos, in the regular season opener on Sept. 7.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!