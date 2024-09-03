Titans Offense Still Has Looming Concern
The Tennessee Titans made some drastic changes to their offensive line over the offseason.
The team signed Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency to be the team's center while drafting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick to be the left tackle for Tennessee, protecting quarterback Will Levis' blindside.
However, the right side of the offensive line still has some questions and concerns.
"The starting right side of the O-line has sorted itself out, but not through an outright competition," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes. "Veteran free agent Saahdiq Charles was getting first-team reps over Dillon Radunz before retiring abruptly in July. So Radunz, a 2022 second-round pick, got most of the first-team reps by default. He's the starter. Nicholas Petit-Frere came off PUP and immediately took over at right tackle after 2023 UDFA John Ojukwu and last season's fifth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan "competed" for the spot."
While Radunz and Petit-Frere didn't face much competition for the right guard and right tackle spots, the Titans were pleased with their progress throughout training camp.
Radunz is in the final year of his rookie contract and Petit-Frere is coming off a year where he only played in three games, so both of them have something to prove going into the season. There isn't much depth behind them, so the Titans are counting on them to be the starters and to stay in place.
The Titans had one of the league's worst offensive lines last season, so an improvement is likely. The new offensive scheme and coach in Bill Callahan should also help the Titans.
The lack of proof that Radunz and Petit-Frere will be strong should concern the Titans, but they have the opportunity and reason to succeed.
The Titans offensive line is getting ready for their season opener against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!