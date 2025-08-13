Titans Offense Under Scrutiny
The Tennessee Titans are building their offense around Cam Ward, but his supporting cast has some question marks.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin emphasized the team's challenges regarding the players designed to help Ward out.
"The Titans tried to beef up the offensive line in expectation for Ward's arrival in the draft. They signed Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler in free agency and moved JC Latham back to his natural home on the right side of the line," Dubin wrote.
"But this was still one of the worst lines in the league last year, so they're counting on a lot of improvement. And the skill position corps outside of Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard leaves a lot to be desired. We've seen teams feel pretty good about their supporting cast and have it not work out (see Caleb Williams last year), but others with casts that looked shaky but ended up working out just fine (see Jayden Daniels last year and C.J. Stroud the year before). How will things shake out for the Titans and the No. 1 overall pick?"
The Titans are hoping that the players they have acquired to compete with Ward on offense will help him develop a lot in his rookie year.
While the result of the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't ideal, the Titans saw some positives from Ward and his supporting cast in the two drives where they took the field.
If Ward and the Titans offense can show signs of growth throughout the season, it could give the team confidence in building around him further for 2026 and beyond.
The main goals for this season are to see if Ward is the answer at quarterback. If he is, then the Titans need to figure out who could play around him.
That being said, the Titans need players that can put Ward in the best position possible for now to give him some consideration for the future. If those players can do that in 2025, it should set the Titans up for a lot of success down the line.
Ward and the Titans are back in action on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons at 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!