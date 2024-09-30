Titans Officially Lose Jeffery Simmons vs. Dolphins
The Tennessee Titans are helping wrap up Week 4 of the NFL season as they play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium.
Even though 53 players are on the roster, not everyone will be able to suit up when the two teams take the field later tonight.
Here's a look at each team's inactive list for Week 4:
Titans: defensive back Julius Wood, linebacker James Williams, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, tight end David Martin-Robinson, tight end Thomas Odukoya, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Ali Gaye
Simmons is the biggest name on the inactive list tonight. After dealing with an elbow injury last week, Simmons is unable to play in tonight's game. Simmons is joined on the inactive list by some usual suspects. The one that stands out is Duncan, who replaced Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle in the team's Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers. With Duncan out, Petit-Frere should be good to go starting at right tackle.
Dolphins: offensive tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Kendall Fuller, linebacker David Long, running back Raheem Mostert, quarterback Skylar Thompson, linebacker Mohamed Kamara
The Dolphins are one of the most injured teams through three weeks of the season, and they have several key players out tonight. Armstead and Fuller are both big losses on each side of the ball as both are still in concussion protocol. Mostert is dealing with a chest injury and will also be out tonight. This means that Devon Achane and Jaylen Wright will be expected to keep the fort down in the backfield. Thompson is also inactive after suffering a ribs injury, which means that Tyler "Snoop" Huntler will start for the Dolphins tonight, marking the third starter in four weeks for Miami.
