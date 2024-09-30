Three Things to Watch: Titans vs. Dolphins
The Tennessee Titans are playing under the bright lights of Monday Night Football as they play the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Titans hope to match the result they had last season when they beat the Dolphins on Monday Night Football back in December, but Miami hopes to not allow history to repeat itself.
Here are three things to watch going into the Week 4 contest:
Who Plays at Right Tackle?
The Titans have had a position battle at right tackle between incumbent starter Nicholas Petit-Frere and backup Jaelyn Duncan.
Petit-Frere has started all three games for the Titans so far this season, but his poor performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 saw coach Brian Callahan bench him in favor of Duncan.
Petit-Frere and Duncan have both practiced well this week, and each of them could have a decent amount of playing time against the Dolphins.
Tame the Turnovers
The Titans have committed multiple turnovers in each game so far this season and lead the league with eight giveaways through three games.
Quarterback Will Levis has thrown five interceptions and lost three fumbles, two totals that need to be lower if the Titans want to win any football games this season.
The offensive line is also part of the problem, but Levis has to be able to make smarter decisions when the football is in his hands.
This has been an emphasis for the Titans each week this season, but there has yet to be improvement. Perhaps this game marks the change the Titans have wanted to see out of him.
Local Rookie Making Impact
With Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve following a groin injury he suffered against the Packers, fifth-round rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is set to make his first start for the Titans.
The Miami native will get to play in front of his friends and family, and he hopes to have a big impact for his team.
"It's going to be a great feeling knowing I'm doing something that I love doing," Brownlee said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's a dream come true. Just to be able to go back home and play on a high level in front of my family and friends, I don't think there's a better feeling than that."
Brownlee will get to face off against new Dolphins quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who makes his first start with the team after signing with Miami just two weeks ago. Huntley is the third Dolphins starter this season after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2 and backup Skylar Thompson hurt his ribs in Week 3.
If Brownlee and the defense can pressure Huntley, the Titans could walk away with their first win of the season.
