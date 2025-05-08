Titans Officially Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents
The Tennessee Titans have officially signed their 2025 undrafted free agent class, as some notable names will get their shot at earning a 53-man roster spot.
Here are the Titans' 12 undrafted free agents:
- Utah running back Micah Bernard
- Auburn defensive tackle Philip Blidi
- Florida offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- North Carolina linebacker Desmond Evans
- Texas linebacker David Gbenda
- Iowa cornerback Jermani Harris
- Western Kentucky defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.
- Boston College defensive lineman Cam Horsley
- Penn State defensive back Jalen Kimber
- West Florida defensive back Virgil Lemons
- Syracuse defensive back Clarence Lewis
- Northern Illinois defensive lineman Devonte O'Malley
- Auburn defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes
- Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo
- Memphis defensive back Davion Ross
- Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson
The most notable of the bunch is Restrepo, who played at Miami this past season with Titans rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Restrepo finished his five-year Miami career with 200 catches for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns in 51 games. In his only season with Ward in 2024, he had 69 catches for a career-high 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Restrepo will look to be a part of a receiving corps that features new veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson along with rookies like Florida's Chimere Dike and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor. Calvin Ridley will once again look to lead the Titans passing attack.
Despite some competition for reps, Restrepo's veteran experience at the college level and proven chemistry with Ward gives him a solid chance at seeing some early playing time next season as a depth piece.
As for some other names in the undrafted class, Jerrin Thompson and David Gbenda will reunite after playing four years together at Texas. Thompson transferred to Auburn prior to the 2024 season, where he spent one year with Isaiah Raikes and Philip Blidi, who are also among Tennessee's undrafted signings.
