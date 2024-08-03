Titans Second-Year OL Has Shot at Major Leap
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Peter Skoronski is hoping to get better in his second season in the league.
Everything on paper suggests that he has the opportunity to do so.
"After playing tackle at Northwestern, Peter Skoronski was drafted 11th overall by the Tennessee Titans last season and moved to guard," The 33rd Team's Jeff Diamond wrote. "He struggled at times, allowing five sacks and 32 pressures. He also missed three games due to an appendectomy, which affected his strength as he recovered. Skoronski now has one of the league’s best offensive line coaches, Bill Callahan, who joined his son Brian’s staff. The Northwestern product also has gained weight and has more talent around him. Lloyd Cushenberry signed at center, and 2024 first-round OT JC Latham is in the fold. It should result in a solid Year 2 leap for Skoronski."
Skoronski was the first major investment the Titans made towards revamping the offensive line, so it came with some growing pains. But now, Skoronski is in a far better position to succeed and be the first-round talent he was drafted to be. He's far more comfortable playing at the guard position than he was a month ago, and he's being coached by arguably one of the best offensive line coaches in the league.
Skoronski, who turned 23 earlier this week, has the physical tools to be great in the NFL, and now he has the resources around him to be able to succeed that he didn't have in his rookie year with Mike Vrabel at the helm.
This season, any improvement Skoronski makes will be a result of time and his new surroundings. If the offense can improve as a whole, the Titans' second-year pro could be putting himself on the right path towards a long and fruitful career.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!