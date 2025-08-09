Titans Must Pick Themselves Back Up
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with a fresh slate after finishing the previous year with a 3-14 record.
The Titans went from the top of the AFC to the bottom in just three years after clinching the No. 1 overall seed and homefield advantage for the playoffs. CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani highlighted the team's drop from the penthouse to the basement in the NFL.
"We don't have to recap every game from the Titans' 2024 campaign. Just know they finished 3-14 thanks to bad quarterback play, bad offensive line play and an inconsistent special teams unit that hurt them at times, too. After throwing money around in free agency and hyping themselves up, the Titans were an unmitigated disaster," Dajani wrote.
"... It's disappointing, as this franchise went from being the No. 1 seed in the AFC led by the Coach of the Year, to picking No. 1 overall in the draft under uncertain yet ever-changing leadership in the blink of an eye."
The hope is the Titans can turn things around with Cam Ward as the team's new starting quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami represents the future of the franchise and he could bring some new energy to the mix with his play.
The Titans need a total reset and the team may not be done after the season. If the Titans struggle again in the upcoming season, it could cost head coach Brian Callahan his job.
Ward and new general manager Mike Borgonzi will have at least two years to figure things out, but the Titans are far from a finished product at this point in time.
The 2025 campaign for the Titans is all about making sure Ward can be a true franchise quarterback, but he doesn't have to produce right away. He simply needs to show signs of progress throughout the season.
The year is also about seeing if Callahan can improve as a head coach. He didn't showcase the leadership qualities that led to winning football last season, but the Titans felt he deserved another shot. However, the big decision-makers in Tennessee may not give him a third chance if the season goes south.
