Titans Add Breakaway Speed With Florida WR
The Tennessee Titans knew that they needed to get a wide receiver to help Cam Ward integrate into the new offense, and they filled that hole in the fourth round of the draft.
With the No. 103 overall pick, the Titans selected Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike to begin Day 3 of the draft.
Dike played four seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida ahead of the 2024 season to reunite with his quarterback Graham Mertz.
In 13 games for Florida, Dike caught 42 passes for 783 yards and two touchdowns. This past season marked a career-high in yards for Dike, giving him momentum towards becoming a draft pick.
Dike had a solid collegiate career, but he likely rose on big boards after running a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
Dike adds a ton of speed to the table for the Titans, and he will join Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks and Tyler Lockett in the receiver room to catch passes from Cam Ward.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes Dike will be used as a player in the NFL for big plays to take the top off of opposing defenses.
"Niche receiver with average hands but good early speed to bypass man coverage and give life to the vertical game," Zierlein wrote.
"Dike is a second- and third-level receiver whose routes have the energy of a youngster on a playground with all gas and no brakes. He is an early separator with his speed but won’t see nearly as many free or schemed releases as he saw at Florida. He catches with downfield focus and good toughness when contested but doesn’t always play with catch-ready hands, which will lead to frustrating misses. He’s more of a field-stretcher than a volume option, but his talent for opening intermediate and deep windows could appeal to teams in need of speed."
The Titans are on the clock with their next pick at No. 120 overall in the fourth round.
