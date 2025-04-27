All Titans

Titans Add Breakaway Speed With Florida WR

The Tennessee Titans are getting faster with their first Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans knew that they needed to get a wide receiver to help Cam Ward integrate into the new offense, and they filled that hole in the fourth round of the draft.

With the No. 103 overall pick, the Titans selected Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike to begin Day 3 of the draft.

Dike played four seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida ahead of the 2024 season to reunite with his quarterback Graham Mertz.

In 13 games for Florida, Dike caught 42 passes for 783 yards and two touchdowns. This past season marked a career-high in yards for Dike, giving him momentum towards becoming a draft pick.

Dike had a solid collegiate career, but he likely rose on big boards after running a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

Dike adds a ton of speed to the table for the Titans, and he will join Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks and Tyler Lockett in the receiver room to catch passes from Cam Ward.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes Dike will be used as a player in the NFL for big plays to take the top off of opposing defenses.

"Niche receiver with average hands but good early speed to bypass man coverage and give life to the vertical game," Zierlein wrote.

"Dike is a second- and third-level receiver whose routes have the energy of a youngster on a playground with all gas and no brakes. He is an early separator with his speed but won’t see nearly as many free or schemed releases as he saw at Florida. He catches with downfield focus and good toughness when contested but doesn’t always play with catch-ready hands, which will lead to frustrating misses. He’s more of a field-stretcher than a volume option, but his talent for opening intermediate and deep windows could appeal to teams in need of speed."

The Titans are on the clock with their next pick at No. 120 overall in the fourth round.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News