Titans Get Positive Injury News for Concussed LB
The Tennessee Titans were without linebacker Luke Gifford in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, but signs are leading towards a return in Week 17 when the team visits the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In the Titans' first official injury report of the week, Gifford was a full participant after suffering a concussion in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Considering the fact that Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) was the latest linebacker to head to injured reserve, the Titans need Gifford now more than ever before facing the Jags.
The Titans tried to claim David Long Jr. off waivers, but he failed his physical, negating him from joining the 53-man roster. This leaves Gifford with rookies Cedric Gray and James Williams as the main linebackers on the team.
While Gifford practiced, wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot), kicker Nick Folk (abdomen), defensive back Amani Hooker (shoulder), running back Tony Pollard (ankle), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (shoulder), and linebacker Otis Reese IV (ankle) were out of practice today.
The Jaguars practiced without offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle), defensive back Darnell Savage (concussion), and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (illness).
Kickoff between the Titans and Jaguars is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
