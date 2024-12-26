Titans vs. Jaguars Game Has Major Draft Implications
The Tennessee Titans have just two games left in the season, and while they won't be qualifying for the playoffs, these matchups are extremely important towards their position for the 2025 NFL Draft.
There has been a lot of jockeying for positioning over the last few weeks, but the Titans currently find themselves with the No. 4 overall pick going into Week 17.
The three teams ahead of the Titans are the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Given the fact that the Titans play the Jaguars this weekend, the game will likely determine which team will have the higher pick going into the draft.
The Giants have the league's worst record at 2-13, so if they lose their final two games to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, they will be on the clock for April's NFL Draft.
The Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday before facing off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. With the Bills possibly playing for nothing in Week 18, there's a chance that they could sit their starters and have an easier game ahead.
In the Titans' case, they have games against the Jaguars and Houston Texans. If they lose both of those games, they can finish no worse than the No. 3 overall pick.
A win this weekend could catapult the Titans to as low as No. 9, where the 4-11 Chicago Bears currently sit. That means that the Week 17 game between the Jags and Titans is very crucial and could have an effect for years down the line.
Kickoff between the two AFC South rivals is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT from EverBank Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!