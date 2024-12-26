Titans Should Regret A.J. Brown Trade
The Tennessee Titans are three years removed from being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and since then it has gone completely downhill.
The first move that led to the spiral came on the night of the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, when general manager Jon Robinson couldn't agree to a contract extension with star wideout A.J. Brown, so they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN writer Bill Barnwell is naming the Brown trade as one of the 10 worst mistakes in the NFL for the decade.
"First, the Titans didn't seem to show much interest in extending Brown's contract, with the wideout suggesting the offer from the organization ranged between $16 million and $20 million per year. On Day 1 of the draft in April, the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles, who gave him a four-year, $100 million contract as part of the deal," Barnwell said.
"The Titans used the first-round pick they got from the Eagles to draft Brown's replacement in [Treylon] Burks, whose size and physicality drew pre-draft comparisons to Brown. That hasn't played out in reality, as injuries and inconsistent play have limited Burks to 699 receiving yards over the past two-plus seasons in Nashville. Brown? Just the 3,898 receiving yards for him."
Since the Eagles traded for Brown, they have made the playoffs in each season, including a Super Bowl appearance in his first year in Philly. The Titans have had a losing record in each season and are currently 3-12, placing themselves among the worst teams in the league.
The Titans have a lot to do in order to right the ship and they face a long offseason ahead for whoever is still around.
The Titans are back in action for Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!