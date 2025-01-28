Titans Predicted to Sign Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans will have some tough decisions to make across this NFL offseason, but their biggest may come down to who this team will bring into next season for their quarterback room.
After a season of riding with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, it'd be a shock to see this team rally into next year with the same core under center. Whether an addition be made through the draft, free agency, or trade, the Titans are in for some changes at the position over the next few months.
And while the prevailing assumption lies on Tennessee addressing that need at the top of the draft with their number one pick, some already see the Titans potentially going in a different direction.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak recently dove into a few quarterback market dominos around the league on how some teams could address their need for next season.
For the Titans, Solak proposed an interesting scenario for how the Titans could approach things — by signing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"I like Rodgers to the Titans," Solak wrote. "Coach Brian Callahan, who cut his teeth with Peyton Manning before coaching Joe Burrow, seems like the sort of guy to fall for Rodgers' mental ability, even if the physical ability no longer matches it. Rodgers could be the 1A to Will Levis' 1B entering camp as Tennessee looks to trade the top overall selection. (To be clear, I do not think this would work well for the Titans."
After the underwhelming season Rodgers just finished with, and the current state of a once-promising Jets roster, the quarterback's fit with Tennessee could be a bit unpopular. However, it's hard to totally shoot the idea down if the Titans aren't sold on a quarterback in round one.
Rodgers finished last season throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.6% completion percentage. If the Titans and Coach Callahan are simply looking for better stability to run their offense, bringing in an experienced veteran to help right the ship at a relatively low risk isn't the worst concept.
The Titans finished last season with the 27th scoring offense and 26th in yards gained, and while the Jets weren't much better, placing 24th in scoring and yards, perhaps a new situation for Rodgers and a more offensive-driven staff could provide a jolt for his performance late in his career — potentially leading Tennessee to a better outcome than three wins on the year.
Now, if the Titans brass is a fan of what this quarterback class has to offer, whether that be with Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the sensible option would be to go in that route and go with a quarterback with the first pick. Yet, if Tennessee has some reservations, keep an eye on Rodgers as a dark horse to come to Nashville in 2025.
