Titans Predicted to Reunite Brian Callahan With Former QB
The Tennessee Titans have some major questions to address at the quarterback position this offseason.
Throughout the 2024 season, the Titans suffered from inconsistent and uninspiring play under center, placing 26th in the NFL for passing yards, ultimately playing a big factor in their rank as a bottom-eight scoring offense.
With those struggles in mind, it's hard to see Tennessee head into their second season under Brian Callahan with the same quarterback room consisting of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Significant changes should be expected this offseason, whether that comes from the draft or elsewhere on the market.
And while the Titans sticking and picking a top quarterback with their number one pick has been a popular scenario, there's a chance this new front office goes in a different direction than expected–– dabbling into free agency instead.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak had an interesting proposal of how the Titans could approach their quarterback situation this offseason, looking towards a former Callahan signal caller in Andy Dalton to help add some extra security and experience at the position, also giving Levis some competition for training camp.
"Does Brian Callahan pursue a reunion with Dalton? The two spent a season together in Cincinnati before Burrow was drafted, and while that season was far from Dalton's best, I imagine Callahan appreciates the way Dalton sees the game," Solak wrote. "In the worlds in which the Titans trade out of the top pick, they are likely passing on the rookie quarterback class altogether. So Dalton would compete in a camp battle with Levis while the Titans tread water and wait for the 2026 quarterback class to offer salvation."
During Callahan's five years with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, Dalton was there for the first one in 2019. As mentioned, the campaign wasn't the most productive for this duo, ranking in the bottom three of the NFL for scoring offense and landing a 2-14 record. Still, there could be some appeal for a fit together in Tennessee.
A quarterback room consisting of Dalton and Levis doesn't stand out much more than this 2024 group. But, if that does transpire, the Titans' future goals would be clear: take the long-term approach to find the right franchise guy.
Dalton's potential role in Tennessee would be simple. The journeyman could be a short-term bridge quarterback to help provide stability, competition, and familiarity to an offense that couldn't fly too far off the ground in 2024.
If the Titans aren't sold on any of the top quarterbacks in the draft this spring, this may be a reasonable approach to take.
Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders both have some traction to be the selection for Tennessee at number one, but in case the Titans were looking to trade that premier asset away, or look elsewhere for a talent like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, taking the Dalton route could be an option on the table.
