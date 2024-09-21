Titans Projected to Land Rising Arizona Star
The Tennessee Titans are still a team trying to figure itself out with new head coach Brian Callahan.
Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither is this new Titans core, but Callahan could get closer with a high pick in next year's draft.
Given the fact that Callahan is an offensive-minded coach, Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski assigned Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 4 overall pick.
"Will Levis is far from proving he's the long-term solution at quarterback. Right now, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Georgia's Carson Beck are considered the top two prospects but they're off the board, though Miami's Cam Ward is making an early-season charge," Sobleski writes. "With those things in mind, attention turns to the skill positions. Calvin Ridley is the Titans' top target. He's signed through the 2027 campaign. DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd are free agents after this year. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan quickly established himself as the class' WR1 with a monster 300-plus-yard performance in the Wildcats' season debut."
Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck and Travis Hunter were the first three players taken ahead of McMillan in Sobleski's mock draft.
In this scenario, the Titans will give Levis another shot (or sign a veteran) and hope that he can continue to develop over the next year rather than take someone like Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers or Miami signal caller Cam Ward.
While drafting a quarterback with a high pick is tempting, it's hard to deny McMillan's talent. Any player who can have a 300-yard game is impressive regardless of the level or opponent, and McMillan's size and talent could place him right in the mix of the next wave of the league's top wideouts.
Having a guy like that for Levis or his successor will only help the Titans move further in the right direction.
