Analyst Predicts Titans' Harold Landry Trade with AFC Contender
Reports surfaced earlier at the NFL Combine that the Tennessee Titans would be in business to deal one of their impact defenders throughout this offseason.
According to multiple sources, the Titans permitted linebacker Harold Landry III to seek a trade, allowing opposing teams a chance to land his services ahead of the 2025 season.
A seven-year veteran with Tennessee, even earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021, could now be joining the second team of his career this offseason still with juice left in the tank at age-28. But, the bigger question relies on who may be interested in acquiring Landry in a deal with the Titans.
In the mind of ESPN's Ben Solak, an intriguing suitor for Landry could be the Baltimore Ravens.
Solak lined out a potential trade to send the former Pro Bowler to the Ravens in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, giving the Ravens a worthwhile linebacker to their defense while helping Tennessee move the needle in their rebuild.
"Landry would make a great Raven. Baltimore wants to have a rotation at that position: The Ravens gave at least 500 -- but no more than 700 -- snaps to three players on the edge last season. Two of those three players (Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy) are signed only through 2025. Landry has enough coverage ability to work in the system and can provide an immediate pass-rush impact at a position the Ravens have consistently missed on draft picks and need quick help. I like Landry to the Ravens for their 2025 fourth-round pick. I'd expect them to restructure his deal, converting a lot of his base salary into signing bonus money they can prorate over void years."
Landry could factor in as another rotational linebacker in Baltimore's already strong core, helping add to the defensive foundation of this roster in hopes of a championship run in 2025.
And for Tennessee, landing a fourth-round pick for Landry would be an immense return –– one that could even be out of the realm of possibilities for an actual deal. His $24 million cap hit for the next two seasons may be a tough financial pill to swallow for any team in a proposed deal, and could even be a major barrier for the Titans to get their aspired return.
A fourth-round pick would be a big win for Tennessee, but would Baltimore be willing to offer that on top of the financial implications? Tough to say. A restructured deal could lower the blow, but that bill has to be paid at some point.
Landry can still be a notable playmaker on the defensive side. He finished last season suiting up in all 17 games to log nine sacks and a third-straight season of 70-plus combined tackles, but contending teams strapped for cash could have their reservations about setting aside significant money for a linebacker compared to other areas on the roster.
It remains to be seen what the actual return is for the Titans regarding Landry, but the Ravens propose a good situation to end up in.
