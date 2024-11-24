Titans Pushed to Target Speedy WR
The Tennessee Titans will have a ton of needs heading into the NFL offseason, but perhaps one of their most pressing areas of concern is their weaponry.
The Titans entered 2024 appearing to have an impressive set of receivers, but they traded DeAndre Hopkins in October, and free-agent signings Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd have been disappointing.
Tennessee is slated to have expansive cap space going into free agency, so the Titans should absolutely have room to add a pass-catcher or two.
Daman Zimbelman of Titan Sized has identified a very realistic target for the squad: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore.
"The Titans could lose Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency, leaving little experience behind Calvin Ridley," Zimbelman wrote. "Moore could come in to fill the slot position while being a long-term piece as the former second rounder is only 24 years old."
Moore has had a bit of an odd career in terms of consistency.
The Ole Miss product was originally selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He showed major flashes during his rookie campaign, catching 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. The following year, however, Moore took a step back and was then traded to the Browns.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fl. native opened up his Cleveland tenure with a solid showing, hauling in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of scores.
However, this past offseason, Moore was evidently in the doghouse and was not used all that much early on in the 2024 campaign. Since the Browns traded Amari Cooper, however, Moore's targets have increased, and he has now totaled 42 grabs for 336 yards and a touchdown through 11 games.
Pursuing Moore would definitely make sense for the Titans in free agency. He is young, he is fast and he won't be too expensive.
Tennessee can sign Moore as a secondary option to put alongside of Ridley while also pursuing another big-name receiver, like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin. It could also draft some weapons to add to their arsenal.
